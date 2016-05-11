Shooting in Licking under investigation by Sheriff’s Department

The Licking Police Department has turned over the investigation of a shooting that took place Wednesday evening. Officer Mobley was dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to investigate a call from a male who reported two gunshot wounds in his abdomen. Air-Evac was called for transport, and the condition of the victim is unavailable. Police Chief Scott Lindsey stated that the incident had taken place outside of city limits and turned the investigation over to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department. The Licking News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for a statement.