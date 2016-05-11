Sophia Delaat shares her talent

By Debbie Dakin

Sophia Delaat, who was Gourd Artist of the Year last year, recently hosted a group at her home to help share her knowledge of gourd art. The group consisted of very basic beginners, who had never attempted working with gourds, to an advanced master carver. No matter what their level of experience, all participants had a great time.

The first step for the beginners was to learn how to cut their gourd open and clean out the inside. (More work than you might imagine.) Participants learned about finishing the inside of their gourd and how you will be penalized at a show if the inside is not finished properly.

Some students learned the “stick and burn” technique. That consists of picking art stencils that you peel and stick on your gourd and then trace over the design with a wood burner.

Using paints, colored pencils, carving and other techniques were experimented with. Delaat shared not only her knowledge, but also her supplies with the students. Students in attendance were Russ Biros, Margie Moll, Trisha Clem, Jan Rensch, Samantha Weber, Robin Overman and Debbie Dakin.

Sophia served the group a delicious lunch of chicken salad sandwiches and cherry cobbler with frozen vanilla yogurt. The group learned it was Sophia’s birthday and it made the event even more special.