Texas County Jackpot Show: Premium prospects come to Houston

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

Melissa@thelickingnews.com

The Texas County Fair Board hosted its fourth annual Jackpot Show Sunday June 4 at the Houston fairgrounds. The event brought together some of the area’s finest prospects for a pre-fair show which included events for market hogs, bucket steers, market steers, market and club lambs, and market goats. Participants at the event represented stock from Houston, Licking, Salem, West Plains, Richland , Mountain Grove, Adrian, Rolla, Boss, Mountain View , Farmington, Alton, Summersville, Lamar, Dora, Koshkonong, Raymondville, Newburg, Cabool, Willow Springs, and Potosi.

The Texas County Jackpot show followed on the heels of the Dent County Jackpot Show with many of the same contenders bringing livestock to both events. Over 159 total animals came to the Sunday show, making it the biggest jackpot show in Texas County to date.

This year’s show judge was Jade Jenkins out of Wilburton, Oklahoma. Jade is currently the livestock judging coach and Animal Science Instructor at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, OK. The Jackpot Show allowed the kids to bring their best prospects to be judged based on their market potential. Youth can enter this open show and utilize the event to gain experience, guidance, and get a feel for what judges are looking for at the time of the fair. Participants were also given constructive feedback about showmanship, presentation, and specific advice about their animal and where they could make improvements.

Winners at the Jackpot show included:

Market Steer

Grand Champion: Matthew Owings; Potosi. Reserve Champion: Morgan Lazenby ; West Plains. Jr. Showmanship: Myles Merrifield; Adrian. Sr. Showmanship: Kaitlin Ledbetter; Richland

Market Goat

Grand Champion: Rylan Nix; Mt. Grove. Reserve Champion: Payton Nix; Mt. Grove. Jr. Showmanship: Mason Brown; Lamar. Sr. Showmanship: Payton Nix; Mt. Grove.

Market Hog

Grand Champion: Lane Evans; Richland. Reserve Champion: Jaden Brotherton; Willow Springs. Jr. Showmanship: Mason Brown; Lamar. Sr. Showmanship: Connor Brown; Lamar.

Dairy Feeder Steer

Grand Champion: Ty Rouse; Cabool. Reserve Champion: Makysha Spencer; Summersville. Showmanship: Cassandra Hines; Raymondville.

Market Lamb

Grand Champion: Riley Collins; Dora. Reserve Champion: Matthew Owings; Potosi. Jr. Showmanship: Rylan Nix; Mountain Grove. Sr. Showmanship: Payton Nix; Mountain Grove.

The success of the show was largely due to the many that donated their time and energy on Sunday. The show concluded at 3 p.m. as exhibitors and spectators alike took back with them useful knowledge and a souvenir or two.