2017 Annual FFA Banquet

By Marie Lasater

The 84th Annual FFA Banquet was held on May 9th, 2017 at the Intercounty Electric auditorium. Awards were presented following a wonderful meal prepared by Chantil Richards and Robert Enfield. On the menu was everyone’s favorite: barbecued pulled pork, giant baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hot rolls and a choice of dessert.

Turnout was excellent, with approximately 100 people attending to support the sterling achievements of the Licking FFA Chapter. Chapter President Sean Loughridge welcomed attendees and gave the opening remarks; invocation was given by Tanner Enfield. Vail Smith recited the FFA creed, and the meeting was graced with the presence of Vanessa Kirkwood, FFA area 13 Vice President. Miss Kirkwood described how participating in FFA has helped her to open many doors, including overcoming her fear of public speaking. Further, FFA has enabled her to step out of her comfort area, advancing to a leadership role in the organization, learning interview skills along the way.

The Greenhand FFA degrees were then awarded, with Sarah Warnock, Quinton Trout, Adam Cunningham, Tristan Cross, Tanner Enfield, Spencer Grover, Vail Smith, Haley Long, Alyssa Cooper, Mia Cantrell and Cody Barham present to receive their award. The Star Greenhand award was presented to Tanner Enfield by Vice President Justin Leyburn.

Chapter FFA degrees were awarded to Austin Richmire, Evan Mitchell, Lane Mesger, Katelynn Wilson, Justin Leyburn, Tristan Hall, Autumn Bailey, Jordan Sullins, and Savannah Culley.

American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. Finalists for the award have mastered skills in production, finance, management and/or research. Justin Leyburn was awarded the Chapter Starr in Agriculture Placement, and Autumn Bailey was awarded the Chapter Star Farmer medal.

Outstanding member awards went to freshman Quinton Trout, Sophomore Savanna Cully, Junior Cheyenne Lewis, and Seniors Megan Bever and Katelyn Gale. State degrees were also awarded to Megan Bever and Katelynn Gale. Lauren Gifford will receive her American degree this fall at the FFA National Convention.

Present to receive Chapter proficiency awards were Tristan Hall, Adreanna Cooper, Sean Loughridge, Michaela Elledge, Justin Leyburn, Kaitlyn Osman, Cheyenne Lewis, Autumn Bailey, Lane Mesger, Megan Bever and Katelyn Gale.

As people in the community who have helped the local FFA Chapter in numerous ways, Jackie and Eldon Bever were awarded Honorary Membership, and were escorted by Cheyenne Lewis and Tanner Enfield to receive their Certificate.

The 2017-2018 Officer Team was installed, with Sean Loughridge continuing as President; Justin Leyburn Vice President; Savannah Culley, Secretary; Evan Mitchell, Treasurer Quinton Trout, Assistant Treasurer; Kaitlyn Osman, Reporter; Cheyenne Lewis, Sentinel; Tanner Enfield, Assistant Sentinel; Spencer Grover, Chaplain; and Autumn Bailey, Parliamentarian.

Many tears were shed as Katelynn Gale and Megan Bever shared their Senior reflections. Katelyn Gale reflected, “I used to be the shyest person, now have I conquered my fear and am able to stand in front of your and speak my opinion; FFA has shown each one of us that no task is too big to accomplish. FFA is like my second family. I always have a team behind me, and FFA has made my senior year amazing.”

Megan Bever has also become comfortable with public speaking, adding, “I’ve made so many new friends around the state at FFA conventions. This will always be my family, and I will never forget you.”

In a sentimental ceremony that drew more tears, Mr. Kirkwood then instructed the graduating seniors to retire their jackets, and give them to one of their family members. Gifts were presented to the Seniors, and the 2017 -2018 Officer Team closed the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance.