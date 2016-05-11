3 on 3 Tournament is fast approaching

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Downtown Inc’s 11th Annual 3 on 3 Tournament is this Saturday, March 18. If you don’t have your team together, you need to act quickly.

If your team isn’t already signed up, you can sign up the day of the event between 9 and 11 a.m. Play will begin at 11:15 a.m. There are brackets for males and females from 3rd grade through adult. Team members are asked to wear like colors and have a team name. First place prizes will be awarded for each bracket.

There will also be a Men’s Slam Dunk Competition. All of you fellows be sure to enter and maybe you will get to take home the traveling trophy.

Sign up for boys and girls in 3rd through 8th grade will be at the FEMA Building. Those in 9th grade through adults will sign up at Licking High School Gym. Cost is $12.00 for students and $15.00 for competitors 18 and above.

This is Licking Downtown Inc’s largest fundraiser for the year. All proceeds raised will be used towards the Memorial Park. Concession stands will be open in both buildings.

Come show last year’s winners they are going to have to put up a good fight to defend their titles. You will be helping a good cause and have a lot of fun at the same time.