Blessing Box Thrives in Licking!
We first brought you the story last February about The Blessing Box in Licking. Sherry Kuhn states she was following ...
Rascalz – New Teen Center will open soon in Houston
By Marie Lasater In July 2016, Licking lost a business to Houston when the Ozark Resale Company (ORC) expanded. Needing ...
The First Great Buffalo Round-Up
A few weeks ago, Bob Parker, the author of Hunting Wild, wrote about the last great Texas County Buffalo hunt ...
The Licking News is now at the Dollar Store!
The Licking News is now at Dollar General In Licking and Edgar Springs. Pictured: Jennifer Strohschein at the new Dollar ...
3 on 3 Tournament is fast approaching
By Debbie Dakin Licking Downtown Inc’s 11th Annual 3 on 3 Tournament is this Saturday, March 18. If you don’t ...
National Quilter’s Month is recognized with Winter Challenge exhibit
By Jeanette Gregory The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild challenged members to create an entry in this year’s annual Winter ...
Girl Scouts get a professional painting lesson
By Debbie Dakin Local artist Gary Duncan and wife Jackie welcomed Licking’s Girl Scout Troop 10269 into their home and ...
Meet Randy Ingram of Main Street Pottery
Licking is blessed with many talented artists. One of those includes Randy Ingram who makes beautiful, functional pottery. He started ...
A new look for Town & Country Supermarket
By Debbie Dakin Have you been in Town and County Supermarket lately? If so, then you are bound to have ...
The Hand-Built Home
By Melissa Gilmour Staff Writer melissa@thelickingnews.com Missouri draws people from all areas of the country, and sometimes the world, to ...
Sonic to get new General Managers
By Debbie Dakin Rachel Smith has served as General Manager for the Licking Sonic for almost seven years. She will ...
Looking back at Licking: Coyetta Lunn (Hicks)
Christina Boothe was the first person to correctly guess Coyetta Hicks Lunn as the lovely young woman in last week’s ...
