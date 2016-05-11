A new look for Town & Country Supermarket

By Debbie Dakin

Have you been in Town and County Supermarket lately? If so, then you are bound to have noticed all the changes. If not, then you are in for a big surprise.

Right after the first of the year ,Town and Country started a remodeling project. They hope that the major inside work will be done in another couple of weeks.

“Of course we have some cases that won’t be here until Feb. 1,” said Steve Blankenship, supervisor of all the Town & Country Supermarkets. “Then we have someone who will paint all of our cases black and they will all match.”

This remodeling was not a quick whim and took tons of planning before even one item was moved. Blankenship pointed out that the store staff had a big job of preparing for the remodel. They often had to move whole aisles of the store, sometimes building temporary shelves, all while keeping the store open for business.

Besides rearranging and moving things around, the store now has almost all brand new cases – produce, meat, ice cream, deli, frozen foods. About the only ones not brand new are the dairy cases, and those were relatively new. There has also been painting, cleaning and a new heating and cooling system has been installed. As soon as the weather allows, the outside of the store will be painted too.

“The store has needed it for years,” said Blankenship. “Nothing has really been done since 1994. We had issues and it was time to address them. We have 20 stores and it’s hard to decide which one to put the money on but right now it’s this one.”

Blankenship has been with Town & Country for 42 years. It seems only fitting that he is active in overseeing this remodeling. He is very proud of the store employees and the pride they are taking in being an active part of this remodeling process. He praised them for the very time consuming work they have performed.

“We have tried to open up the store and make it easier to shop,” Blankenship explained. “We moved things around to where they made more sense. We want things to be easier to find. We tried to make it appear larger, brighter and more shopper friendly. It will be a lot better when we get our new signage, aisle markers and wall décor. I think that will make things just pop.”

Besides the face-lift, Town & Country has other new changes. Most departments have expanded and are carrying more items. They now have a bigger produce case and even an organic section. The new “Pick 5” meat case will allow for a larger selection. They have even increased the $1.00 selection.

“We don’t make much on the $1.00 items,” explained Blankenship. “”But we have a need for it in our community. We have many that purchase a lot of their food from that section because of necessity. We wish to serve everyone of our community.”

The store manager, Oz Lietz pointed out that they have also added many new grocery items. “We have drastically reduced many prices. And we still have the Rewards Card program with even “hotter deals.” Lietz, who has worked for Town & Country for 14 years, took over as manager for the Licking store 7 months ago when Blankenship was promoted to his new position. He served as manager of Houston Town & Country for 3 years before that.

One new feature with your Rewards Card is digital coupons. All you have to do is register your card online at http://tcmarkets.com. Select through name-brand and specialty coupons, then download the digital coupons on your computer or smartphone. Have the cashier scan your card or enter your ten-digit telephone number when you check out. Your digital coupon savings will show up at the bottom of your receipt for the coupon items you purchased.

Besides the Rewards Card program Town & Country also offers a Senior Discount. Senior Discount is on Tuesdays only and patrons 55 and older are allowed to use it. They must have a Rewards Card though to be eligible.

One thing Blankenship is very proud of is the new ice cream case. “Everyone complained about the ice cream being covered with ice crystals,” said Blankenship. “Now that won’t happen any more.”

Besides the employees that have been an active part of this remodeling, Blankenship noted that their regular refrigeration company, Powell Refrigeration, out of Springfield, McNew Electric, of Licking, and Brown Heating and Cooling, out of Salem, all have been an integral part of the redo.

When asked what customers have said about the remodel, Blankenship repied, “We’ve had no complaints. The only thing they may come up and ask ‘where did you hide this or what aisle is that on.’ So far we have had lots of compliments. It will be better once we get our signs in and up. And we did not raise prices to pay for all this,” laughed Blankenship.

Blankenship requested that I return in a few weeks when everything is finished, except of course for little touch ups that will have to be done here and there along the way. In the meantime, thanks Town & Country for the improvements and making our shopping experience a more pleasant event.