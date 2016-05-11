Boiling Springs Resort sees flooding in depths outside of human memory – May 11th 2017

By: Marie Lasater

As the floodwaters recede, the past week has been spent assessing the damage, and clearing debris. Two of the hardest hit places in our county are two of the most beloved, the Ozark Resale Company in Houston, and Boiling Springs Resort in Licking.

Not just a flood, a flood that has broken all records, and one would have to go back into the geological record to determine when waters last reached such elevations.

The flood that occurred the day after Christmas in 2015 reached 30 feet, and at the time was an anomaly. This time, it is estimated that waters were between 36 and 40 feet. The 36-foot stream gauge at Boiling Springs was washed away, but debris left in the trees records the water’s path. Joaquin Torrans and Jennifer Barnard, the current owners of Boiling Springs Resort were just settling in when the flood of 2015 hit. They recovered quickly at that time, but the 2017 floods are devastating.

Despite utter devastation to the extent that District 1 Commissioner Doyle Heiney stated “It looks like a cyclone went through there,” when he surveyed the damage, Joaquin and Jennifer are firm in their resolve to have the resort open by Memorial Day. Torrans states, “This is still our home, and has been the home to many other people for generations. We will bring it back, and at least be able to provide primitive camping by Memorial Day.”

Joaquin, (aka Wookie), an easy going man who hails from Texas, is philosophical about the damage, but attests to the resilience of the Ozarks as volunteers show up with gloves, rakes, and even tractors to begin the cleanup. There isn’t much left, mainly debris. The oldest structure, ironically one of those closest to the river, is still standing, This solid structure, serving as the store once upon a time, was first owned by Maurice Murray, and was likely built to service the logging camp in the 1930’s as part of the Conservation Corp program. Although the building weathered the storm, it still had water up to the roofline. The new store, that folks are most familiar with, was hugely damaged, and Torrans hopes it can be rebuilt around the existing internal framework. Cabin #4 was completely under water, and virtually all of the other cabins were swept off by the water, with pieces and parts found in farmers’ fields miles away.

Not just the resort was affected; many folks make Boiling Springs their home. Cabins, trailers and campers occupied by folks of all ages and all walks of life were also swept away or destroyed with floodwater. Marty Reardon just purchased a cabin six months ago. Knowing the history of flooding, the structure was not only built to withstand the storm, but was placed on pillars and held down with dozens of hurricane straps. Riding out the storm at first, the Reardons were rescued when they saw other cabins floating by. After they were safely out of the cabin, a modular home was swept into the pilings, tearing the house off of the hurricane straps with a force almost beyond imagination. The Reardons were unable to get flood insurance, because only the cities of Licking, Cabool and Houston are included in the National Flood Insurance Plan, not the outlying communities. As the Reardon’s carefully attempt to retrieve personal items from their home that is now listing at a 20 – 30 degree angle, they are most concerned that it will slide into the Big Piney, possibly injuring floaters or others in its path. Currently the large home is secured only with a chain attached to a sycamore tree. Heavy equipment, such as a crane, will be needed for stabilization.

Working without power, frustrations are running high among those affected. No word has yet been received from FEMA. Following the 2015 floods, Texas County was declared a National Disaster Area in the space of 12 days. EMD Director Keith Follin, working with the Red Cross has provided clean up equipment, but heavy equipment will be needed to remove the bulk of the debris, and to stabilize at least one structure. One volunteer stated, “We pay taxes, and the government has been no help. The governor has declared a State of Emergency. Where is the National Guard? We’re just a few miles away from Ft. Leonard Wood. 50 guys with loaders could have this cleaned up in a few hours and be home for dinner. Not one person has come down here from the State, and we haven’t been provided even one tractor. The equipment you see here was all brought by volunteers. We’ve been left completely on our own with the clean up.”

You can help with the restoration of Boiling Springs. At this stage, volunteers are needed to complete the clean up so that the infrastructure can be restored. There is also a Go Fund Me page titled help-jennifer-and-joaquin-rebuild with funds going toward the restoration efforts.