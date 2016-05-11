By Debbie Dakin

A book signing for Rick Mansfield was held at The Licking News office on Thursday, December 22. This was in honor of Rick’s newest book, The Elk Killings. The Elk Killings is Mansfield’s fifth book to be published and he has more in the works.

Dr. Eric “Rick” Mansfield is a retired educator. Before becoming a teacher Mansfield worked as a logger, truck driver, security guard, canoe hostler, campground manager and outdoor guide. He even did some boxing and rodeo riding.

Mansfield and his wife, Judy, live near Ellington on a small organic farm. He volunteers his service as a fill-in minister at small churches. He also serves as president of the Ozark Heritage Project. This not-for-profit organization that works to preserve and restore the culture and the environment of the Ozark plateau works with todays youth hoping to inspire them to do likewise. OHP conducts numerous stream cleanings and assists with cultural events that honor local heritage. But of all these, perhaps Mansfield biggest talent is his ability at storytelling.

The Elk Killings is a work of fiction that is based on the actual slaughter of a big bull elk on Current River at Peck Ranch on December 28, 2015.

The story opens with the character Rachel Hunt, lawyer/accountant and volunteer conservationist, stumbling on the remains of a large bull elk that was not only slaughtered out of season in a protected park, but has had its massive set of antlers cut from its body and the carcass left to rot.

But this is not the end of the tragedies revolving around the deplorable act of violence. Very soon a human life is taken in the vicinity where the slaughtered elk was found. Questions abound and it is hard to know whom to trust. The violence doesn’t end there and eventually Hunt and Park Ranger Mark Williams join forces to try and solve this multi-faceted mystery. The story twists and turns as many characters enter into the mix.

This story is a quick read and you want to keep turning the pages to solve not only who, but why. Hunt and Williams turn out to be a pretty dynamic duo and it’s encouraging to know the second book is already being written featuring their mystery-solving teamwork.

Mansfield’s books, The Elk Killings; A Riverman’s Legacy and Other Ozark Tales; Ozark Sayings, Doings, and Just Plain Ol’ Ponderings; D’ Ya Want a Possum? And Other Ozark Salutations; and Kids, Crafts & Christ: A Collection of Games and Things are all available on Amazon.