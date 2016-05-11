The quilt made by this year’s graduating seniors while they were in 6th grade was raffled off at the Museum on Rodeo Saturday. The quilt was made while the students learned about the Civil War and the Underground Railroad. The high bidder was Carrie Kinder. Pictured left to right are Carrie Kinder, Suzie Blackburn – history teacher, and Steve Buckner – auctioneer.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
Be the first to comment on "Carrie Kinder wins “Underground Railroad” quilt"