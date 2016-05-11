By Debbie Dakin

Country Cross Roads Cabinetry is owned and operated by Bob McHolland. He opened his business in 2000 and is now in his 17th year.

“Before I had the shop I was a truck driver,” said McHolland. “I wanted to stay home and spend more time with the family. I always loved working with wood, so I went to RTI. Unfortunately, in a small town you often have to make your own job so you can stay.”

In his younger years, Bob worked several jobs including the grocery store and Rawlings. He grew up in a family that may not have had lots of money, but there were strong work ethics and morality. And he is thankful today that he was raised that way. He often falls back on the advice his father gave him, “If you are going to do a job, do it right. If you think you’ll save time by not doing it right, you’ll have to go back and redo it.”

McHolland loves wood. He said he doesn’t have a favorite as they all have their own beauty. He stated that he always strives to give the customers what they want, but he hates when they ask for a dark stain and it hides the natural beauty of the wood.

Country Cross Roads Custom Cabinetry employs a total of five people. Most are family or friends but Bob pointed out they all have to carry their weight or they don’t get to stay.

When asked what his secret is to have a successful business all these years Bob responded, “I love building cabinets and I take pride in what we do. Every step is important from the measuring, to making sure the frame is square, to sanding, to staining, to finishing. If one step isn’t done well it will show. I always try to give the customer what they want. Nothing makes me happier than for a customer to come back to me and tell me how much they love their cabinets.”

Another thing Bob pointed out is how he learned to diversify. Besides cabinets, he builds tables, entertainment centers, bookshelves, fireplace mantles and such. As he said, “If it can be built, we can make it!”

“In ’09 and ’10 we really struggled,” Bob explained. “Times were tough. I am really blessed that I have a good bank behind me. All I have to do is call them and they back me up. Of course I have to do my part too. But they encouraged me to build a building here on my place. They pointed out that making the payment on it would still be cheaper than renting. I was worried to commit to being that much in debt with business being so slow. But I did it and it is great.”

Bob and his crew will even cut firewood for sale to help keep the money flowing. They plane wood for other people, whatever it takes.

Every year McHolland tries to add more to the business. “I feel like I need to keep expanding or like we are losing. Recently I bought a trim machine and now we are able to make a variety of trim. Every time I get something, I make sure it is paid for before I get the next. I only take on one thing at a time.”

When asked what is one of the biggest challenges he faces today Bob responded, “Staying in contact with the contractors and home owners. I usually visit the location at least three times before I install the cabinets. I will draw out on the subfloor the placement of cabinets and pantry so the electricians and plumbers will know. But sometimes the homeowner will change their mind or the plumber or electrician will run into a problem that forces the plans to be changed. It’s my job to keep in touch to make sure everything is the same. Even one window change will affect three cabinets. I prefer the structure to be up and the windows in before I get started on the cabinets.”

Bob has an easy-going personality and it serves him well. Not only does he strive to make his customers happy, but also the contractors he works with. When faced with changes his motto is, “It’s only wood and we’ll make it right.” Even if it’s three years after your cabinets have been installed and say a door cracks, Bob will come and take care of it. He believes in making it right.

Bob believes in helping out his community. He recently helped with making the arches for the new Welcome to Licking signs. But he helps out others too. If you buy a sheet of plywood and need it cut, take it to Bob. And his price is right – free! He likes to help out others when he can.

“Our work must be exceptional,” said Bob, “or they can get it out of a store and often at a cheaper price. It won’t be our quality though. We use regular plywood and no particleboard whatsoever. We’ve thought about it, but it would be lowering our standards. That would mean going against everything we have worked for.”

McHolland feels he is a lucky man. He loves the job he does and goes out of his way to accommodate his customers. He is thankful for RTI and the opportunity to attend. He is thankful to his bank for standing behind him for 17 years and helping him through some rough times. He is thankful to his customers and he is thankful to his family for their support and tolerating his often long hour days. He has been asked to move his shop to Rolla and Nevada, Missouri, but Bob says he is staying right here, as Licking is home.

Visit Country Cross Roads Custom Cabinetry at 18798 East Hwy 32. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Bob is willing to make special appointments to visit customers in their homes to take measurements and see the layout of the kitchen or bath he will be working with. Check out their Facebook page or give Bob a call at 573-674-1157 or 573-201-1328. He can make your kitchen or bath look like the room you’ve been dreaming of.