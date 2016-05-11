Daniel Campbell sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus fifteen years

Three days before trial, Daniel Campbell chose instead to plead guilty and be sentenced to the Department of Corrections for two consecutive life sentences plus fifteen years. The plea of guilty and sentencing hearing took place on July 7, 2017 in Texas County.

Daniel Campbell committed the felonies of Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action on October 25, 2016 in Texas County when he shot his unsuspecting neighbors, Billy Bishop and William Dumboski, multiple times with two different firearms. The shots killed Mr. Bishop, however Mr. Dumboski survived the gunshot wounds.

Campbell, 39, of Licking, Missouri shot both individuals with 9mm and .38 caliber firearms. Witnesses to the shooting called 911 reporting the incident. Law enforcement officers quickly responded and after a brief search apprehended the defendant. Upon questioning, the defendant admitted to killing Mr. Bishop and shooting Mr. Dumboski.

After a thorough investigation the Texas County Sheriff’s Department submitted a probable cause statement and the evidence uncovered to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney. Based on that evidence the Texas County Grand Jury indicted the Defendant. A warrant with a no bond was issued for the defendant and remained in place until sentencing.

“This is an individual who has committed the most egregious crime possible and has been punished for his actions,” said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney. “Two consecutive life sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections ensure the defendant will likely never hurt anyone else.”

Judge John D. Beger, Circuit Judge of the 25th Circuit, presided over the guilty plea and sentencing.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express sorrow for the family and friends of Mr. Bishop and Dumboski and hopes their grieving is lessened now that Campbell has been punished. Further, the Texas County Prosecutor wants to thank all the Law Enforcement officers who worked this unfortunate case, Judge Beger for overseeing the case, and defense counsel for Mr. Campbell. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.