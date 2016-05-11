Economic Development Meeting

By Marie Lasater

Approximately 20 local officials, business owners, students and interested citizens met at the Fox Community Room on Thursday January 26 to discuss opportunities to grow our local economy.

Facilitating the meeting were staff from the University of Missouri Extension office who had plenty of demographic data to share. The prison complicates any study of our local economy. When all the prisoners are added into our tools, it appears we have double the population, and a very diverse one, at that! Any per capita measures of income will be half of the actual amount, as the prisoners have no income. That being said, some useful data can be pulled out from the statistics.

Unlike its rural counterparts that are used for comparison, Licking has experienced persistent population growth for over 100 years., an unusual trend. Licking has experienced greater growth than all neighboring benchmarks between the years 1990 – 2010, although in the past couple of years there have been slight population losses for Licking and all neighboring communities.

Another interesting fact about Licking is that there are more jobs than people to fill them. The question was posed by the extension office, “If there was more job training to create qualified candidates, would these positions be filled?” An interesting statistic is that women workers outnumber male workers in Licking by a 53/47% ratio. Total jobs available in Licking are determined to be 1245, with a loss of 98 jobs over the past year. Part of the available jobs are positions at SCCC.

Affecting the quality of life in Licking is the fact that home ownership rates have decreased from 66% in 1980, to only 52% in 2010. Households are older, and only one quarter have children under the age of 18.

While it was acknowledged that Walmart drains our local economy, as does the major online retailer Amazon.com, our retail sales in Licking have increased in recent years, and in 2015 we ranked 200 out of 979 communities, with an adjusted sales surplus of $10, 686,166 in 2015, making us neck in neck with Rolla in per capita sales.

The discussion focused on available jobs in Licking, and having a ready work force to fill those jobs. Many business owners are aging, and without a succession plan in place, the business will just close.

The assembled group listed our strengths and weaknesses, and the team from the University of Missouri Extension plans to collate the material and come back with a preliminary plan for job growth and sustainability. The follow-up meeting will be announced in the Licking News, and all are welcome to attend. City Administrator Renee Keaton has requested that the meeting be held in the early evening, so more people can attend after work.