Extended hours at Salem VA Clinic a reality

A delegation made up of veterans, VA officials and elected officials were on hand at Salem Memorial District Hospital Jan. 17 to cut the ribbon on the new Salem VA Clinic. The clinic is located in Physician’s Building I on the SMDH campus. It will be open five days a week, with a primary care physician present for two days a week.

“I am proud to see this happen. It is a good start, and we need to build on it. Veterans need to come and get enrolled,” said American Legion Chaplain Richard LaBrash, who helped lead a petition effort to expand the clinic’s hours.

LaBrash held the metal scissors which physically cut the clinic’s crimson grand-opening ribbon. Holding the ceremonial giant pair of scissors was Eighth District Representative Jason Smith (R-Salem). Smith singled out Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall as instrumental in getting the Salem clinic hour’s extended.

“One person who deserves a lot of credit is Dr. Hall, when I met with her in Poplar Bluff about this facility she never hesitated,” Smith told the crowd. “She felt like there was a need, and we needed to accomplish it. As someone who has been working in the federal government for 42 months now, you don’t always see the individuals on the other end who are so willing and eager to help out, but Dr. Hall went above and beyond in helping get this facility extended hours, and for that I am extremely thankful.”

Hall gave the keynote address after Smith, and said the ribbon cutting marked one year to the day that she took over as director of the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center. “The VA wants to be the healthcare option of choice for all of our veterans, but to accomplish this we need to provide quality services that are convenient and accessible,” Hall said. “When I came to Salem for my first town hall meeting I heard from all of you clearly that we could serve you better, and I committed to you that day to increase options for Salem-area veterans. Today, we celebrate the accomplishment of that goal.”

Salem Mayor Brad Nash and State Representative Jeff Pogue were also present at the ribbon cutting, as well as field representatives Caroline Yielding with Senator Roy Blunt’s Office and Kristen Wright with Senator Claire McCaskill.

The new primary care physician at the Salem VA Clinic is Missouri native Dr. Harry Harness, DO. Harness grew up in Bowling Green and is a veteran of the Air Force.

“I am really looking forward to starting work here in Salem,” Harness said after the ribbon was cut. “This will be my first job with the VA, but I have been practicing medicine for 37 years. When I was with the Air Force, I was a flight surgeon while stationed in South Carolina.”

Joining Harness is the clinic’s nurse practitioner, Candace Malson. “I am so grateful we have the ability to be closer to home for people because I’ve been hearing in Poplar Bluff how people have been driving for two hours to see us there,” Malson said.

Several dozen veterans were on hand to tour the Salem VA Clinic and meet its staff members.

“I think this is one of the best things that’s happened locally. I know an awful lot of veterans around here who are in need,” said Air Force veteran Bob Gravley. “We’ve come a long way since Veteran’s Affairs Day, that’s for sure,” said VFW Post 6280 Commander Eric Surles. “The combined effort of Richard (LaBrash) leading the way and everybody pitching in with the petition. We really divided and conquered.”

Hall said the next major agenda item for the Poplar Bluff VA is focusing on enrollment.

“I hope our clinic enrollment increases quickly due to all these efforts so we can expand staffing even more as it becomes appropriate,” Hall said. “I ask that you encourage your veteran friends and neighbors to give us a try, where once there was rumblings of further contracting services here, we mark a much more positive outcome and outlook for the future.”