Good Things Come in Threes

By Marie Lasater

We caught up this week with the first set of triplets born in Texas County in many years: Russell, Ellie and Weldon Stallcup. Now five months old, the babies are thriving, and definitely have their own personalities.

Teresa and Corey Stallcup found out she was having triplets at her first ultrasound when she was 8 weeks pregnant. There was concern she had miscarried two weeks prior, so the couple feared sad news. Instead, the ultrasound screen showed two sacs. “Oh, my gosh, there are twins!” thought Teresa. A third little bubble popped upon on the screen, and it slowly sunk in that Teresa was carrying three healthy babies.

With the babies due to arrive in January of 2017, Teresa continued to work as the volunteer coordinator at Three Rivers Hospice, but had to leave work toward the end of the year when a c-section was performed December 22nd due to little Weldon having some distress in the womb. Born at 33 weeks and 1 day, Ellie June Stallcup weighed 4 lb. 9 oz, Russell Dean Stallcup weighed 5 lb 5 oz, and Weldon Ray Stallcup weighed 3 lb. 10 oz. For Dr. Randy Hill, the doctor who delivered the babies at Cox Hospital in Springfield, this was his first set of triplets. He remains interested in their progress when they return to visit their NICU nurses.

Now all the babies weigh over 14 pounds (Russell is a hefty 16 pounds!), and have distinct personalities. Weldon is the show stealer of the group, described as “wild and hyper, he likes to move all the time,” he is already rolling over. Ellie is serious and observant, loves to look and watches everything, soaking it all in. Teresa comments, “When they get older, I’m sure she will come up with a plan and the boys will carry it out.” Russell is mellow, and just happy all the time.

The babies now sleep in separate cribs, and have been sleeping through the night since they were 3 months old. Remarking, “It gets easier as they get older,” Teresa recalls when the babies were on a 3-hour feeding schedule, and it took 1-1/2 hours to feed all three, leaving very little time for sleep. The triplets’ grandmother Angie Wilkerson and great-grandmother Carole Wilkerson have been a big help. As preemies, the infants didn’t really smile for a couple of months after they were delivered, but as they matured, “the first smile makes the no sleep and total exhaustion worth it,” recalls Teresa. She has also found support from a Facebook group dedicated to triplet moms, exchanging notes and getting advice on unique issues shared by others caring for three infants all at once.

Twins and triplets run in the Wilkerson family. Theresa’s great grandfather was a twin, one cousin has triplets, and there are several sets of twins in the family. Her first cousin is currently pregnant with identical twins.

When asked how it feels to be the mother of triplets, Theresa replies, “ I love it. I wanted to be a Mom for a long time before they were born. Sometimes I really can’t believe they’re mine; it’s so wonderful it seems like a dream, I am so blessed.”