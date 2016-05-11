Grizz Karnes, Making Music for half a decade

By Marie Lasater

Licking has a quite a few legends. Our town can boast a Frisco League all time scoring champ (Dale Stanley), an Academy Award winner (Miyoshi Umeki), and a stand out star on the David Letterman show (Aileen Hatch), to name a few. Possibly destined for that title through his song writing, Gerald “Grizzly” Karnes has been singing, writing songs, and playing his guitar for over 50 years, and is still delighting country and bluegrass music fans.

Grizz’s musical career goes back to the age of 16, when his older sister Paulette bought him his first guitar, a fondly remembered Silvertone model. It seems Paulette recognized her brother’s talent before their parents did, and Grizz was not allowed to play music in the house. He realized he was getting pretty good when his dad asked him to play Wildwood Flower by Mother Maybelle Carter for company, and even made him a custom guitar pick holder that he uses to this day.

When asked who taught him how to play guitar, Grizz states “Johnny Cash!” Listening to Johnny Cash songs, over and over, replicating the chords, Karnes became an accomplished musician by the age of 20. He plays by ear, stating “if I ever lose my hearing I’m done!” His musical career took a leap forward when by chance, he met Richard Brown, another talented musician, “who can play most anything,” on the job at Switzer Fan Factory in Rolla in 1971. The two men hit it off instantly, and began playing together, so popular in the 70’s they were encouraged by Ernest Tubbs to come to Nashville in 1973 to further their careers. Both being family men with children, they declined the offer, but never stopped playing music, including the Ozark Opry, and sharing the stage with legends such as Bluegrass Travelers Bill Jones and Lee Mace. In the course of his music career, Karnes has earned the respect of several giants in the music field, and Willie Nelson gave him his trademark headband, saying “we older guys gotta stick together.” He also counts among his acquaintances, Joe Diffie, Mickey Gilley and Charlie Pride.

A songwriter of considerable talent, Karnes has 10 songs to his credit, including Chain Gang Line and Railroad Blues, reminiscent of the music of Johnny Cash. For Karnes, the songwriting process comes easily, and he states “within a day a song comes into my head and goes out; I just get me a piece of paper and go to work.” Karnes also loves the music of Ray Stevens, and has written popular songs in the comedic style, including “Send Me to Glory in a Glad Bag,” with the refrain “If I’m not bound for Glory, an oven bag would be the bag to choose. “ Karnes has recorded one CD called Railroad Blues with a compilation of songs, including 2 of his own that consistently sells out. His songs are in his head, not written down, and he plans to produce a CD for his grandchildren of all of his original songs.

Grizz’ music career has been accomplished while working full-time until his retirement. After leaving Switzer Fan, he served as Chief of Police in Edgar prior to Hwy 63 going through, then 22 years with the Dept. of Corrections. He was narrowly defeated in a previous run for Texas County Sheriff. Karnes attends New Life Free Will Baptist Church with his family, and sometimes the audience is delighted with special music in the form of a duet including cousin Dean Karnes. Grizz is a survivor of Stage 4 throat cancer, so singing can be a little harder than in the past, but he plans to keep singing as long as “the Good Lord is willing.” Grizz’ wife Loretta plays the accordion, and Griz bought her a new one last week at the auction. You can hear them play at Leroy’s Jam in Edgar Springs 6:30 p.m. most every Tuesday and the last Friday of each month. Leroy’s Jam is located at Highways 63 and H, and if you drop into New Life Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday morning, you may just get to hear a local legend sing and play the guitar – Good Lord Willing.