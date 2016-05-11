By Heather Satterfield

Friday, June 23rd proved to be a great day for Intercounty’s 81st Annual Membership Meeting. The looming rain clouds provided much appreciated shade as members filled the park to spend the day with their cooperative. Fortunately, the rain held off until all the tents were taken down and the last of the chairs were being put away.

The business meeting started with an invocation by Pastor Todd Haley of Ozark Baptist Church in Houston. Michael Connors, a local singer/song writer, set the tone of the meeting with a memorable acoustic rendition of our National Anthem.

The business meeting was a forum to both share the previous year’s financial and business reports and keep the members informed of progress in various projects, system upgrades and development. During this time the members voted in whom they, as owners, wanted to represent them in the board management of the cooperative. IECA members re-elected two incumbents: Dennis S. Baird from the North District and Tom Fleener from the Central District, while members elected board candidate James R. Swindell to represent the South District.

In the Board President’s report, Jim White expressed his appreciation to all the patient and understanding co-op members who had been affected by this year’s string of severe storms; as well as to the crews who diligently worked to restore power. White also encouraged members to learn more about how they could help their neighbors in need through Intercounty’s Operation Round Up program. He shared, “A few cents a month really goes a long way to assist those struggling in our own communities.”

CEO, Aaron Bradshaw began by thanking Intercounty’s team of managers, supervisors, employees and directors for their work throughout the year. Bradshaw then shared the story of the National Anthem, which is “…a story of freedom, perseverance and being there for others when they really need you.” He noted it’s similarities with the cooperative model of doing business, specifically how the co-op has a duty to serve members and keep the power on no matter the obstacles faced.

Special guest speaker this year was Lesly Holt, Private Land Conservationist with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Holt shared information about species of interest in the Ozark region, including: quail, feral hogs, turkey and black bears. Specifically, Holt discussed how invasive feral hogs have become, sharing that they “cause an estimated $1.5 billion in damage annually.” She encouraged guests to keep an open dialogue with the MDC, reporting areas troubled by feral hogs or visited by black bears. Holt concluded with an open question and answer opportunity.

Due to the nature of cooperatives, the day was more than just a business meeting. Families gathered for a picnic atmosphere complete with great BBQ and some impressive musical entertainment performed by Michael Connors. Many members also took time to visit this year’s huge craft fair.

At the health tents, Texas County Memorial Hospital staff was on hand to provide valuable blood work services to our membership at a reduced price. There were several other health care booths set up to provide services and information: Lions Club Hearing Van, Tri-County Center for Independent Living, VFW Veteran’s Benefits, Three Rivers Hospice, Texas County Health Department, Licking Bridge Builders, Texas County Home Health of the Ozarks, Rinne Pharmacy, CLAIM, CoxHealth Home Support, CASA and other health related vendors.

Each registered member received a gift bag and was eligible to win one of the many prizes given away. Steve & Mary Hampton of Salem claimed the grand prize, a $600 electric credit. Winners of the $100 electric credits were: Don Edmonds, Licking; Virgil Sullins, Licking; E. McCrea, Houston; and Dean Karnes, Licking. Flat screen TV winners were Dennis Linkslider and Eugene Maxey. Winners of the window AC units were Bob Garrett and Patty Johnson.

Bicycle winners were: Wade Bisker, Gabby Hornecker, Adam Hagler and Alesksey Cook. Coloring contest winners were: Wyatt Revelle and Kylie Rinne.

The day ended with full stomachs, happy winners and a taste of cooperative living. Intercounty’s 81st Annual Meeting truly was a success!