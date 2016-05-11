Licking Assembly of God Single Parent Outreach

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Assembly of God Church held their fourth Single Parent Outreach on Saturday, August 19 at their new location on Hwy 63.

“This is our fourth time to hold this event,” said Larissa Satterfield, one of the event organizers. “We had three at our old location and I was worried some people might have a hard time finding us at our new location. I didn’t have to worry, by 8:30 we had so many people outside waiting that Pastor Paul said to go ahead and open the doors.”

Satterfield noted that in spite of the half hour early start, they had served 20 families in a thirty-minute time span. Then her worry became not having enough to go around.

“Last year we did the demographics for the area,” explained Pastor Paul Richardson. “We have a large number of single parent families in this area. The whole purpose of this mission is to come along side those families and help supplement their needs. We want to give a hand up not a hand out.”

Richardson explained that families receiving food stamps can only use them for food. That’s why they offer other things besides just food.

Some of the items offered included toilet paper, tissues, storage bags, bottled water, dryer sheets, laundry detergent, dish soap, stain remover, hand sanitizer, bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes and all sorts of cleaning supplies. They also had an assortment of new children’s shoes. Of course, there were food items to help supplement meals.

“We get some of our supplies locally from the church members,” said Satterfield. “We actually run a list of things in the church bulletin that we ask our members to purchase for this program. When we get enough of that, then we ask them to bring something else. We also get things from Rural Compassion which is part of Convoy of Hope.”

There are no financial guidelines or income restrictions to take part in this program. It is on a first come first serve basis. Licking Assembly hopes to hold another Single Parent Outreach later this year.

Licking Assembly of God is located at 205 Hwy 63. Their motto is “We exist to be a vessel of Jesus’ love and redemption to Licking, Mo., the surrounding area and to the world.” Everyone is welcome.