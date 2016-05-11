Licking Park Manor becomes Hickory Manor

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Park Manor now is under new management and has a new name, Hickory Manor. Rebecca Wolfe is still Administrator.

“The 29th of August I will have been here for 40 years,” said Wolfe. “Not all as Administrator, I have worked in all kinds of positions.”

Hickory Manor has a brand new look in the front of the home. This summer much new landscaping has been completed. This was made possible by a very generous donation from the family of a former resident that had passed away. The new look has opened up the view from the front of the building and has made a very inviting area for residents and family to visit.

Hickory Manor is managed by a group, yet they are their own company. The City of Licking owns the land and the building. Hickory Manor is still a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) with a capacity for 60 residents.

“We also offer in house rehabilitation,” continued Wolfe. “We have a high rate of patients who complete their rehab and are able to return home. Many of these patients will come back to us later when they are no longer able to live at home.”

Wolfe also added, “We hope to keep our five star rating and we look forward to continuing to give good quality care.”

Mike Ulmer is the Vice President of the group that manages Hickory Manor. He resides in Springfield, but the company’s home office is in Sikeston. The group has years of experience with long-term care facilities and they have 40 that they manage, 36 in Missouri and 4 in Arizona.

“Hickory Manor (formerly Licking Park Manor) is a fabulous facility,” stated Ulmer. “It has a five-star rating, which is the highest quality rating you can achieve. Only 10 percent of facilities receive this distinguished rating in the State of Missouri. We also manage Houston House that has the five-star rating.”

Ulmer said that he was approached by Licking City Administrator Renee Keaton to see if they would be interested in taking over management of the nursing home when the other company decided to pull out. After checking into the facility, it was determined to be something they were interested in.

“People in Texas County are superb to work with,” said Ulmer. “Renee and Becky have been phenomenal. It’s because of the community and staff that this facility is so excellent. It’s their hard work that makes this such a great place.”

Wolfe noted that she hoped to keep the high standards. Ulmer responded with his testament of faith in her abilities, pointing out her 40 years of experience.

Ulmer is hoping to hold a fall festival at Hickory Manor in September or October. The Licking News will keep you informed as we know more. This will be a great time to come out and meet Ulmer and all of the staff at Hickory Manor. These are the folks that care for our loved ones, often to their final day here on earth.