Licking Park Manor crowns Anna Wedemeier queen

Licking Park Manor recently crowned this year’s Ms. Licking Park Manor. The event took place May 17 during National Nursing Home Week. Judges for the event were Renee Keaton, Barbara Rodgers and Sharon Tyger.

The three contestants answered a round of questions from the judges. Anna Wedemeier was crowned queen with Lillie Karnes as First Runner Up and Connie Crews Second Runner Up. All three lovely ladies did a wonderful job.