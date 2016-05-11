Licking Rodeo Saturday is always a fun event for folks of all ages. South Main Street is blocked to traffic from the four-way stop to the Post Office. Vendors set up all along the area, selling their hand crafted items and tasty food. The Licking Chamber of Commerce welcomed twenty-seven craft and food vendors who lined Main Street selling everything from handmade pottery to wooden piggy banks. The festivities included bounce houses, pony rides, local craftsmen and artisans, music, dancing, carnival games, old fashioned games for the kids and the Rodeo Parade.

The Tiny Cowboy and Tiny Cowgirl and Little Cowboy and Little Cowgirl contests always kick off the kids games. Four handsome young cowboys, ages 0-5, vied for the title of Tiny Cowboy. Competitors were Body Biggs, Andy Ramsey, John Schafer and Tyler Smith. Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri Jacci Gregory and Miss Rodeo Missouri McKenna Wilmes were kind enough to act as judges. After deliberating, Andy Ramsey was crowned Tiny Cowboy 2017.

Tiny Cowgirl was easier to pick; the adorable Khloie Bartlett was the only entry.

There were no entries for Little Cowboy. Little Cowgirl entries were Niomi Schafer and Delilah James. Niomi was crowned Little Cowgirl 2017.

The turtle race was the first game played and Joey Teill and his award-winning turtle Speedy came in first. A variety of games were played and all kids earned some fun prizes.

The Keith Bradshaw Band provided the musical entertainment. They sang and played many country favorites. Also providing entertainment were the Ozark Spirit Cloggers.

The Rodeo Parade started at 2 p.m. and was the day’s highlight. This year’s theme was The Wild, Wild West. Licking Mayor Keith Cantrell was the Grand Marshall. This year’s float winners were Rodeo For A Reason in first place, and Boone Creek Baptist Church in second place. Parade participation was down this year, but still featured a robust showing of antique cars and tractors, ATVs, horses, and even an appearance from our Rodeo Royalty and Miss Outstanding Teen Contestant Athena Hood.