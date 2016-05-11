Licking’s “unsung” heroes, the volunteer fire department

By Debbie Dakin



We now hear much talk about thanking a veteran and the law enforcement for their service to our nation and community. All of those “thank you’s” are well deserved and I too express my appreciation. But one group that I feel doesn’t get the thanks they deserve is our firefighters. They take time out of their lives and often their jobs, to serve us in so many ways. And our fire department is all volunteers and none of them get paid for any of it.

According to Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill Licking has approximately 15 fire fighters.

“We try to keep 15 active members,” stated Sherrill. “Sometimes the number falls a little. We also have a junior program with 4 members.”

The fire fighters have various duties, far more than just fighting fires. They respond to vehicle accidents and do everything from controlling traffic to helping extricate trapped motorists. They provide assistance to ambulance crews and help load patients.

They set up landing zones, which may be at the designated zone with a nice concrete landing pad, or in the middle of a farmer’s field. This includes providing lighting or what is needed to help get the helicopter safely landed, making sure all people in the area keep a safe distance back from those rotating helicopter blades, helping transport the patient from ambulance to the helicopter and making sure the helicopter gets safely off the ground.

“The helicopter pilot can’t see electric lines, what’s on the ground, and other obstacles,” said fireboard president Kent Sturgeon. “They depend on us to guide them by radio.”

If all that wasn’t enough, they also help with search and rescue missions. Those with engineering abilities are also responsible for keeping up the trucks with proper maintenance and keeping them repaired. Others help to keep the firehouse clean and the department holds a few fundraisers during the year and everyone is expected to help out with those projects.

Licking Fire Department doesn’t just serve those in Licking. They are also often called upon to provide mutual aid to surrounding communities. “We respond to Raymondville, Roby, Houston Rural and the City of Houston, Montauk, Dent County, Lenox, Duke and Edgar Springs,” Chief Sherrill pointed out. “But they also respond in kind when we call on them for help if they can. We all work to help each other out when needed.”

During summer months the Licking fire fighters train once every week. During winter months it’s every other week. Some of the things they train on are how to drive the trucks, how to fill the trucks with water, how to pump the water, how to use different equipment, how to approach different fires, basic firefighter training, proper radio communication, how to deal with traffic control and being comfortable in gear and air packs.

“Some of our newer members have trouble when they first put on those air tanks and masks,” explained Sherrill. “They can get a little claustrophobic. We have some members that just drive trucks and pump water, and that’s okay.”

Kent Sturgeon is the rural fireboard President and is an engineer for the department. He started as a volunteer in the department in 1978 and was a member until 2008. He took a year and a half off due to his mother being ill. He went back in 2009. When asked what he found hardest about the job, Sturgeon replied, “As board President I find the hardest thing to deal with is financial issues. Finding enough money to operate at the level we want to operate is always a challenge. Funding is our biggest need. There is constant upkeep on equipment and maintenance. And most people have no idea of the expenses. A full turnout suit runs between $1500.00 and $2000.00. Even the gas expense, if we work a structure fire and are on scene a couple of hours with the engine and two tankers, we use at least $100.00 of gas. That’s why if we work a fire outside of the city and they are not members, we have to bill them.”

Sturgeon also expressed that another difficulty is finding good help. He stated that so many have no idea of the hours involved. And you must remember, this is all donated time as no one gets paid.

When Sherrill was asked what he felt was the hardest he responded, “When somebody I know loses their whole house and we are not able to get much out for them, working a fatality, when there is a bad turn out on a rescue mission, a firefighter being hurt on the scene, those all make me feel like I failed them. I don’t even have to know them well, it really bothers me.”

Sherrill is proud of the improvements he has seen since being part of the department. He pointed out that during the last 16 years a new fire station has been built, they have acquired a lot more equipment – tankers and basic rescue equipment, some from the Conservation Department, and now have the tools to extract those trapped from a motor vehicle accident. That equipment cost $25,000.00 and has been used a lot since they acquired it. The City of Licking split the cost with the fire department.

Sturgeon and Sherrill both agree that the biggest need for the department is more funding. They are looking at purchasing a new engine to be in compliance. What many don’t realize are the rules and regulations that are put on our fire department and every year more are added. Every year inspectors come in and check everything. They check every single piece of equipment, uniforms, air tanks and such. They recommend that the turnout suits be replaced every 5 years. The air tanks have to be replaced every 5 years. It is a never-ending financial toll. Our fire department’s ISO ratings affect our home owner insurance rate. Some smaller departments have actually ceased to exist because they just couldn’t come up with the money to meet the demands.

In spite of what you may have been told in a phone call from a supposed organization collecting money to help rural fire stations, Licking only receives money from the fire membership dues, the benefits they hold, and occasional donations from locals. If you wish to help Licking Fire, the donation should go directly to them.

Sherrill would like to see funding go to a tax base. “I don’t like taxes,” he said. “I worry about us making it though. We have the cheapest dues around.”

One way we can all help the fire department is pay our dues. And we can attend the fundraisers they have spread out through the year. They will have an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the fire house. They will serve from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the cost is $6.00 per person.

If you are interested in becoming a member of Licking’s Volunteer Department, Sherrill says to fill out an application and you will have to pass a background check. After that you will be called in for an interview. Then you will be able to attend a few training sessions and see how things go.

Sherrill always tries to make clear to those interested just how much time they will be giving up. The department averages about 150 call outs per year – all hours of day and night. They have already answered 119 calls this year with two more months to go.

“I always want to give our applicants a fair chance,” said Sherrill. I like them to be straight up and honest with me and then we will try to work with them. If they do join I need them to be up front about any limitations they might have. I try to work with everybody. And if the public needs to contact us, 911 is the best way.”

So the next time you see a member of our fire department, tell them thank you. Remember all of those hours they give up of their personal time. They take many risks while serving us, and they do it all for free.