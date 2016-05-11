Meet Randy Ingram of Main Street Pottery

Licking is blessed with many talented artists. One of those includes Randy Ingram who makes beautiful, functional pottery. He started back in 1993, so has been throwing pottery for 24 years.

“I met a lady from Houston, Clara Decker, that gave me lessons,” said Ingram. “I went one day a week for two years. That was my training.”

However, Randy’s wife, Mika encouraged him to tell about his first experience. Pottery was something Randy had wanted to do for a long time. He was so determined to learn he bought himself a child’s battery operated pottery wheel to try and learn. “I had the interest but I had no idea where to get equipment,” he explained.

Ingram’s favorite things to make are bottles and bowls. He prefers a more rustic style but he likes to make functional items and tends to make a lot of kitchen-type items, cups, plates, bowls, pitchers, etc. He prefers neutral or earth-tone glazes.

“I want people to be able to use the things I make,” Ingram explained. “All of my items have food safe glazes. They are oven safe and dishwasher safe.”

Throwing pottery is a source of relaxation for Ingram. He also feels enjoyment to be able to create something out of a mound of clay; seeing it develop into a functional object. He usually has his studio open from April through November and on days he is home spends 4 to 5 hours working in the studio.

“My studio is in a shed and we don’t heat it in the winter,” Ingram pointed out. “I will be retiring the end of February and hope to have more time to spend working there. Right now I buy my glazes because it is so time consuming to mix my own. Once I am retired and have more time I hope to work on mixing some of my own.”

Glazing is Ingram’s least favorite part. His wife, Mika, does all of his glazing for him. She does all the glazing outside and notes that the weather really makes a difference. Creating pottery is something they do together as a couple.

Mika enjoys the glazing and does do some creating using the slab technique. She makes angels and some very interesting bowls. She does not use the pottery wheel as she states she does not have the patience to “center” the clay, which is one of the essential steps. Randy hurried to point out that “centering” is the most difficult step in throwing pottery.

Randy and Mika attend several craft shows throughout the year and that is where he sells his beautiful creations. He often takes his potter’s wheel and does demonstrations. He really loves helping kids try their hand at making a small pot or bowl. He will help them shape it and then he takes it home so he can fire it. The next year when he goes back to that show if the child comes in he will give them their piece.

“That is where my heart lies,” explained Ingram. “I love working with the kids. Adults are always telling their kids “don’t touch” and I like to have them get to feel the clay and try it for themselves. One of my most humbling experiences was a few years ago when I helped a 12 or 13 year old blind girl make a piece. That touched my heart and was one of the best moments in my life.”

He loves working with kids at these shows and has had a few students over the years. Yet, he says he doesn’t feel qualified to be a teacher.

While Randy is busy with the pottery wheel at shows, Mika does spinning. She laughed that they were at a show in Ben Davis when a young boy came up and asked her what she was doing. Mika replied that she was spinning. She said he just stood there watching her when his friend walked up and asked him what she was doing. The boy replied, “I don’t know but she is skinning something.” Randy and Mika both got a good laugh from that.

Mika laughingly told about a show they were at in Arkansas. They had their display all set up and that night it came a heavy rain. Their booth was set up next to a creek and the creek flooded and lots of Randy’s pottery floated away.

Randy is very humble when it comes to his pottery. “I am thankful God has given me the talent and the ability to do something I love,” he stated. “And I have met so many wonderful people at shows. We hope to do even more shows now that I am retiring.”

“I love pottery,” said Mika. “I have always loved pottery and now God has blessed me with a pottery boy of my own. All of my cups and dishes are pottery.”

With Randy and Mika working together they have created Main Street Pottery. They are set up every year at the Christmas craft show here in Licking. (In fact, that was Randy’s first venue for selling his hand crafted pieces.) But if you are wanting a piece for a gift or to add to your collection, you can call them at 417-372-1411. They also have a Facebook page called Main Street Pottery. Check out this collection of functional wares that also happen to be a work of art.