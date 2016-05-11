New Teen Club in Houston opens June 16

By: Marie Lasater

Over the past few weeks, the finishing touches have been put on Rascalz Teen Club, located at 202 S. Grand in Houston.

The 6,000 Sq. foot, 2 story building has undergone an exciting remodel by Mike Brannan and his family, making it a teen-friendly, super cool place for teens to hang out in a Christian atmosphere.

Open house for the entire community June 9 and 10 from 3-7 p.m. Those attending will receive a FREE Lifetime membership to Rascalz.

When The Licking News toured the building, the club had a cozy feel, with black lights, neon paint, and inspirational messages on the wall. Praise music was softly playing on the speakers, and inviting couches and chairs set in conversational groups. Amenities include a laser light dance floor, pool tables, ping-pong, Foos ball, air hockey, shuffleboard, karaoke, and two X-box rooms, each accommodating 3 players.

Rascalz will officially open on June 16 as a teen club on Friday and Saturday night for ages 12-18 only, with no unauthorized adults in the building. In the future, the center will also be open to adults on Tuesday and Thursday for family fun.