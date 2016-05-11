Pierce Ford Shines at Missouri Trap Shooters Handicap

The Missouri Trap Shooters Association at Linn Creek held their Summer Handicap on July 8 and 9. On Saturday, Licking resident Pierce Ford (son of Dr. Ralph and Susan Ford) shot an outstanding 95/100 16 yard singles, 89/100 Doubles and 99/100 Handicap. He not only won1st place Handicap in all classes, all categories, he also had the highest Score of ALL shooters in Handicap!

On Sunday, Pierce won the carry over from Doubles Event for “C” Class and participated in the Doubles Championship Shoot-off, winning High All Around (Events – Singles Championship, Doubles Championship and Handicap Championship) for “B” Class. Winnings: 17 boxes of shells!