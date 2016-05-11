“Pirates” took over Big Piney River on Saturday, September 9 at Boiling Springs. The Pirates of the Piney Regatta was a fun event planned by TCMH to raise funds to benefit their new surgery department. Boiling Springs Resort helped host the event.

The fun started at 1 p.m. with live music by Taylor Feighery, of St. Louis. Later in the evening, Joshin the Giants of Joplin performed.

Mike and Julie’s Smoked Meats were there, offering delicious barbecue and fried potato nachos. TCMH employees manned the beverage tent.

The high point of the day was the cardboard boat race. Each “sea worthy vessel” had to be built entirely of cardboard. Two brave “sailors” had to man each boat. Five teams entered the race. The Party Boat with Connie Brooks and Kayla Brawley were the first to get in the water and the first to finish the race. Only two of the vessels proved to be worthy of the “raging waters” of the Piney. The Viking crew’s design was simple, but earned them a second place finish. The Big Pickle was the first victim of the Piney, but all crew members made it out safe and sound.

There was also a Rubber Duck Race. The weather was beautiful and it was a fun and different way to earn money to help TCMH.