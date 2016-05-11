Rascalz – New Teen Center will open soon in Houston

By Marie Lasater

In July 2016, Licking lost a business to Houston when the Ozark Resale Company (ORC) expanded. Needing more space, the thriving business that specializes in new and gently used building supplies, light fixtures, furniture and even medical scrubs moved to a new 10,000 square foot building at the corner of Highway 63 and B in Houston.

Open Thursday through Saturday, ORC receives between 200 – 500 items weekly. Items go quickly, and at least 75% of the inventory turns over each week. In addition to carrying quality items, everything in the store is very reasonably priced, often at 50% of retail. “We want to bless the community, “ states owner Mike Brannan.

The blessings go far beyond affordable prices. Proceeds from the store go to benefit the Brannan family ministry. A former “corporate fixer” in the lumber industry, Brannan, who hails from Kansas City, Kansas, sold everything he owned and went to Africa with his wife and 6 children in 2011 to help in a unique way – by helping the Africans to start businesses that would not only make money, but also keep the money in their own country. The family was forced to leave Africa in 2013 when the political climate was so unstable that both the US Embassy and the government in Africa insisted they depart for their own safety.

Upon returning to the U.S. and settling in Colorado, the Brannans were inspired to work with children, especially teens. A foster family with up to 12 children in their family at a time, and 41 foster children total under their care (some that were adopted), they were concerned about the options faced by foster children as they “age out” of foster care. “They essentially get $500 and a handshake,” says Brannan.

The idea came to create a one year residential program for foster children who have reached the age of 18, providing a safe place to live while teaching life skills, vocational training, GED preparation, and biblical teaching. To achieve this goal, the perfect property covering 40 acres was located in Success. “We loved the people and the atmosphere,” said Brannan. Recognizing that, “as a missionary, in order to be self-sufficient for the long term, you have to be able to generate your own funding,” Brannan states that proceeds from the ORC are being used to complete the residential center that will accommodate 50 former foster children at a time.

The expansion of the Ozark Resale Company to a larger facility with increased revenue enabled the next thing on Brannan’s mind. “My wife and I were discussing the fact we really need a community center; things for kids to do. We thought ‘I sure wish someone would do this, then realized that someone was us.’” And with that thought, the new community center in downtown Houston was conceived.

Now more than a vision, the new community/teen center named Rascalz is scheduled to open mid-June at 202 South Grand St. in downtown Houston. The opening will be in 3 stages: following an open house for the entire community, the first stage of Rascalz will open as a teen club on Friday and Saturday night for ages 12-18 only, with no unauthorized adults in the building. With a focus on security, there are cameras throughout, and a giant window at the entrance so parents can check on their children. Adults must also sign a consent form for their child to attend.

With stage 2, the center will also be open to adults on Tuesday and Thursday for family fun. Amenities offered include: a laser light dance floor, an X-box station with big screen TV’s, headsets for gaming, pool tables, foosball, air hockey tables, and ping-pong to name a few. The teen-friendly building is 2/3 black lights with fluorescent paint. The inside walls of the building are painted with chalkboard, and chalk is provided to encourage “decent” graffiti.

In the final stage, areas of the center will be available for rent to the community. Brannan is hoping to rent space out for classes including tumbling, dance and art. The cost will be “enough to cover the lights,” as Brannan wants the building to be used. There will also be a concessions stand with fun snacks, like candy and pizza by the slice.

Lifetime membership fee for Rascalz is $5 for an individual and $20 per family. There is a $5.00 daily admission fee. Rascalz is open to everyone – and folks from Licking, Raymondville, Roby and Success are encouraged to join. To follow updates, check out Rascalz@grandst on facebook.