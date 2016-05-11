Raymondville 66th Annual Picnic

By Mike Brown

Raymondville will sponsor the 66th Annual Picnic and Carnival at the village fairgrounds on June 15, 16, and 17th. The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday events will include activities and events starting at 6:00 P.M., for the entire family. The picnic will host the “Bid D’s Amusements” midway of carnival rides each night starting at 6:30 P.M. Advance armbands of $15.00 for the midway will be available at the Raymondville village office and for $20.00 at the midway ticket booth. Information and tickets can be arranged by contacting the village town office at 417-457-6237.

A number of volunteer organizations will offer attractive and interesting raffle drawings. The Raymondville “Blue Heaven Club” is sponsoring a wide variety of prizes including tickets to featured events in St. Louis, Branson, and several other family attractions in the Ozarks. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each of 6 for $5.00. All proceeds will be used to improve community life in Raymondville village. The Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring its annual gun raffle. The prizes include a Glock 19 gen 4.9mm pistol, a Henry Lever Action 22, and a Winchester Model 70 Heavy Barrel 22- 250. Raffle tickets are $10.00 for three chances will all the proceeds supporting the fire department’s important first responds efforts for both Raymondville and neighboring communities. All the winning tickets will be drawn on Saturday, June 17th at 9: 30 P.M., and any winner does not have to be present to win.

Each night at 7:00 P.M. will highlight three different bands for the public’s enjoyment. “Ronnie Derrick and the Second Time Around” will perform on Thursday night, “Gerald McCoy & the South 63 Band” on Friday night, and “Roy Stevenson & Together Again” on Saturday. Other music and dance events include special centerline dancing on Friday at 6:00 P.M. and Scottish Dances on Saturday from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M.

Other special events include “Strongman Steve on Thursday and Saturday night; a two-time Guinness Book Record holder, performing extraordinary feats of strength.

In addition to food booths and the popular Bingo games, a special Kids’ Games Night with prizes will take place on Thursday at 6:30 P.M. Also planned for Saturday are Craft displays for sale and other vendors in the fairground’s community building located next to the midway. The Raymondville Picnic Committee appreciates and wishes to thank the public’s support.