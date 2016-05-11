Santa visits George O. White Nursery

By Debbie Dakin

The George O. White Nursery held their Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Retirees, workers and their family were all invited to come and share in a delicious dinner and wonderful fellowship. Over 100 were in attendance.

Around 12 p.m. George Clark, Supervisor of George O. White Nursery, called the group together.

“This is a hard day for me,” Clark said. “This will be my last Christmas here. I am retiring.”

Clark introduced his future replacement, Mike Fiaoni, who asked the blessing.

After everyone enjoyed dinner and visiting with family, friends and co-workers, Santa made a special appearance. Every child there received a gift and a chance to have their picture made with him. Then there was a drawing for door prizes for all the adults in attendance.

It was a fun day filled with holiday spirit.