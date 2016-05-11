By Marie Lasater

When Anthony Mordis tragically died in a motorcycle wreck August 9th 2015 on Hwy. 137, he left behind two loves of his life: his girlfriend Carrie Porter and his unborn son. Just 44 days after Anthony’s passing, Michael Anthony Mordis was born, a healthy baby boy who is the spittin’ image of his father.

A remarkable young man, Anthony was known as a hard worker, business owner, good provider for his family and a loyal friend. He loved riding his motorcycle, and his last day here on earth was spent touring the Ozark foothills; his mother Tracy Mordis found several photos of Alley Spring in its full glory on Anthony’s phone.

In a testament to just how remarkable this 22 year old man was, and the impact he made on his friends, for the past 2 years following his death a benefit ride has been held in Anthony’s name with proceeds going in trust to his son.

On August 12th, the Second Annual Anthony Mordis Benefit Ride was held. Riders started off at Steffi’s Bar and Grill in Collinsville, Illinois with 3 stops along the way, ending at the Crow Creek Grill and Bar in Licking, Missouri. Despite the rain, resilient motorcycle riders and dedicated friends made the trip, posting videos along the way on social media, leaving little Michael Anthony, now 2 years old, a video treasure.

Upon arrival to the Crow Creek Grill and Bar, dinner was served and raffle for door prizes began, followed by a silent auction. Following dinner, the Johnny Collier Band played for the crowd.