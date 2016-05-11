Sonic to get new General Managers

By Debbie Dakin

Rachel Smith has served as General Manager for the Licking Sonic for almost seven years. She will be stepping down from that position on Feb. 28. Rachel has decided to assist her husband Brandon at their business Boondocks.

Rachel started working at Sonic when she was sixteen. Within two years she had climbed the ranks to Assistant Manager. Rachel then worked for a while at Montauk and Black Forest Grill. She later decided to go back and became Assistant Manager within a month and was then named General Manager within a year’s time.

Taking over for Rachel will be Adriana Blankenship and April LaRoue.

“These two girls have been with me for a long time,” said Smith. “They will do a good job. They can handle this.”

Blankenship and LaRoue have big shoes to fill. Under Smith’s leadership, Licking Sonic grew. The business was making $175,000 a year, and within four years time span it has grown to $1.2 million. According to the top office, a town the size of Licking should not be able to support that that size of business. Licking Sonic also serves as a large job source in the community. They have a staff of 30 to 35 at any given time.

Adriana was shocked to hear Rachel was leaving and even more shocked to hear that Rachel had chosen her to be Co- General Manager with April.

“I was really scared,” said Blankenship. “I was afraid of disappointing Rachel and our supervisor.”

Adriana has spent several years at Sonic. This is actually her third time working there. The first two times were pretty short but when she found out Rachel was the General Manager, she was glad to come back. She has worked under Smith for five years and she and April both agree that Rachel is the best boss they have ever worked for and they are really going to miss her.

LaRoue has worked under Smith for over four years. Her statement on her upcoming promotion was, “Adriana and I are a team. We plan on attacking every problem together as if we were joined at the hip. We will talk about everything and both of us together will handle whatever comes our way.”

All of the staff are pleased that the new General Managers are local residents and that someone from another area was not brought in. They feel this makes it better not only for the workers, but also the community.

“I have had so much support from the community in my years at Sonic,” said Smith. “I would like to thank them all very much and say that I am honored for the friends and connections I have made. Part of me doesn’t want to leave but I know these two will do an excellent job.”