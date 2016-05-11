THE CHRISTMAS OPOSSUM

By Michael Stephen Hobbs

It was a small one-room cabin, not of logs but scraps of lumber. The couple that lived there were my grandparents. I looked at what was left, and some would say it was trash of boards and some material that could be a curtain. The cabin was gone as well as my grandparents. I had visited them on occasion, but not often as they were well into their seventies when I was born.

I recalled times and this story penned below. Not to demean the parties involved, because Grandfather would smile when he told the story of the opossum, even though the moment was traumatic. I will best to my memory recall the story. It started in the winter of the year and ended abruptly one cold Christmas Eve.

As I said, “The cabin was not logged, but rather planked of abandoned lumber begged or borrowed.” For that reason, the cabin was drafty from cracks and crevices. Which of course allowed critters to enter, hence the opossum.

Grandmother first saw the critter as it emerged from behind the rag divider that was a wall for the big husk filled bed. Grandfather said she saw things and a fuss issued. For two days and two nights they searched and assumed the opossum had left the way it had entered.

Both Grandparents slept side by side, and had for some fifty years as a necessity rather than a want. The bed covering was worn by time and thin, and its winter. Now Grandfather always slept uncovered, as in without, or with cover. It was his way of being one with nature. Grandmother never complained as she had become accustomed to seeing Grandfather in all his glory. However, this night, as the story unfolds, was chilly as the fire died in the fireplace. It was also the night before Christmas and Grandfather laid dreaming.

I must say that Grandfather had fought in the last war, and had kept his ball and cap pistol. It was on a reachable shelf and was primed and loaded with a cat’s eye marble. Lead, along with many other things, were either scarce or not needed in Grandfather and Grandmother’s world.

It was midnight and the cabin cooled as the embers glowed in the fireplace, casting dancing shadows along the walls. Grandfather chilled and covered himself as best as he could without waking either Grandmother or himself. Grandfather was in a deep sleep, and was not dreaming of a night of Christmas, but rather chasing an opossum through the cabin.

Grandmother turned in bed pulling the cover closer, exposing part of Grandfather’s anatomy. He woke to the sound, but not completely. He raised his head to the rustling sound of grandmother’s turning with opossums dancing in his head, to see at the foot of the bed, his quarry.

His reaction was slow but methodical,as he reached in a slumber for the cap and ball. Just as he squeezed the trigger, his sleep became a reality. The cat’s eye marble took Grandfather’s big toe on his left foot clean off, as if God had never put it there to begin with.

The shot, the scream, and Grandfather’s last thought in slumber as he screamed “POSSUM!” awoke Grandmother from a deep sleep and her first reaction, to grab the homemade broom with the hickory handle, and she proceeded to beat without mercy, Grandfather’s nudity.

That is the story told time after time and no doubt embellished, yet I wondered. Grandfather, on every visit, would tell us Grandkids the story, and of course show us the absence of that big toe. The opossum you may ask, never found and never heard again. The cap and ball pistol? Buried in the backyard along with the fleshly remains of a big toe.

That is the story and was the last night Grandmother slept with Grandfather, as she ripped the ticking in half to form two different sleeping platforms and placed hers close to the fire for the winter. I rather doubt the love between the two was broken. However, the teasing never ceased concerning the “Christmas possum.”