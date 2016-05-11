The Hand-Built Home

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

Missouri draws people from all areas of the country, and sometimes the world, to carve out a living among the Ozark’s dense and diverse landscape. Many who come find what they are looking for – but for natives of the area, they know that you can find everything you need right under your feet. This has been true for the Snyder family who found that the American dream is better when built by hand.

Mike and Cara, along with their two older children Holden and Riley, have been building their home in the woods for going on six years. The family moved to their raw piece of land north of Licking with a dream to build using green and sustainable methods and to do it all themselves. “I had no experience with carpentry or building at all.” Mike Snyder recalled, “We knew what we wanted, and began to research everything we could and it led me to some great people.” The Snyders are not alone here in Missouri. Many others with the same idea have crafted their homes using old world techniques that are both efficient and cost effective. “Even though we didn’t have the experience, what we did have was unwavering determination, lots of ideas, a big stack of books, and an amazing group of friends who helped tremendously.”

The community has played a pivotal part in this house’s construction. Friends, families, and enthusiasts have lent their hands to help make this a reality. “We had work parties. Each week we would alternate between everyone’s houses to help work on projects that they had.” With the extra hands and expertise, the build has been very successful. The tradition of collective work, like a barn raising, used to gather people together and they would work towards a common goal, a blessing that everyone could utilize. The people who came to help shared the spirit of community and built long-lasting ties with each other in a traditional way.

The Snyders have shared their passion and progress online through their blog “Vibrant Energies.” The blog has reached thousands of people, and the Snyders have been contacted by people all over who ask questions, want to see the home, and some who have even come to help.

The Build

What makes this home unique is the “alternative” approach to building which has grown in popularity in the last decade. Online blogs, forums, and communities have sprouted up around natural building movement appealing to a broad demographic of people. Many who have come to the natural building movement cite mounting home-ownership costs, environmental concerns, creative freedom, and overall health as reasons for choosing a green building lifestyle. “We wanted to build a home that didn’t have to involve banks and mortgages, and didn’t rely on toxic and expensive materials,” said Snyder.

The Snyder home is built with many traditional supplies, most of which have been recycled or reclaimed. “We have a lot of lumber that came from old barns,” said Snyder, “We found materials that could be reclaimed and reused or building supplies that came from the land, which helped a lot with cost.” On average, hand built homes can run as much as 25% less than conventional homes according to some research.

The home began like most conventional homes with a poured concrete foundation, but with a slight twist. When the foundation ditch was dug, large gravel rock was shoveled in before the concrete was poured. This method cuts the cost of concrete and provides drainage, a level pouring base, and can help with cracks caused by settling.

The greatest advantage to hand built alternative homes is greater energy efficiency. The Snyder home is built using hay bales which function as both walls and insulation. “This place has an R-Value of 60, which helps us keep this place warm in the winter and cool in the summer incredibly efficiently.” The finished walls average between 24 and 30 inches thick which is the reason for the increased insulator properties. After framing of the walls is complete, hay bales are stacked and secured to make the bulk of the walls. Once the bales are in place and secured they are coated with a composite of hay, straw, sand, and water which is also known as cob. Cob has been used in building as far back as the 13th century in England and most of the cob built structures remain standing to this day. Cob walls are covered with either a lime plaster or stucco and require little maintenance once completed.

The home utilizes passive solar energy to help keep the home warm in the winter. The largest windows face south allowing the natural warmth of the sun to warm the home. On average the family used around a single cord of firewood each winter with no additional heat source required. As for the summer, the home sits in a clearing which makes more direct sun exposure, and that means the dwelling can get quite warm. “We do have to use an air conditioner, but we only need one window unit to cool the whole house,” said Snyder. While the home does get warmer in the summer, the rate at which it warms is slower than that of conventional homes.

The home is a unique blend of Mike’s practicality and Cara’s vibrant creativity. The home is in its final stages and the Snyders hope to finish up everything this fall. “It’s been a journey. We have come a long way, but in the end, we built it with a little help from our friends.” To view photos of the Snyder home, follow their progress, and learn about their process visit https://vibrantenergies.wordpress.com/. The Snyder family recently welcomed their third child into their lives, and the home now shelters the exuberant family of five.