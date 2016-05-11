The Role of the Texas County Health Inspector

By Marie Lasater

Beginning with this issue, the Licking News will be running the Texas County Health Department Food Establishment Inspection Report. All facilities providing food and beverage, including restaurants, catering services, bars, mobile cook shacks, schools and senior centers receive regular health inspections.

In a new system of noting deficiencies, they are listed as either Priority (replacing the former Critical) or Core, replacing the former Non-Critical.

Priority violations are those that most directly eliminate or reduce a hazard associated with foodborne illness, including storing food at improper temperatures, cooking temperatures, and lack of handwashing.

A core violation is related to general sanitation and maintenance of the facility, and can include dirty floors or non-food contact surfaces.

The Inspection report will indicate either Initial or Follow Up inspection. Many deficiencies can be corrected during the health inspector’s visit, but others require a re-inspection to correct priority issues not resolved during the initial inspection. In addition to routine inspections, visits are also made following a specific complaint about a facility.

Ronnie Gaston, Health Inspector for Texas and Shannon Counties, sees his role as more of an educator than a regulator. He works through education to ensure safe eating establishments, and to his credit, there have been no outbreaks of food borne illness during the 27 years of his tenure as inspector for our area.

“It helps when new business owners come to me in the planning stages, “ said Gaston. “I’m here to help them avoid making mistakes when setting up their kitchens, and answering questions about proper food storage.”

At the start of Gaston’s career, he worked in the Bolivar area from 1986 to 1990, and during that time, there were two outbreaks of food-borne illness that attained national attention. Gaston cites “the Big 5” as the most likely culprits in any disease outbreak caused by food: salmonella, norovirus, e-coli, hepatitis A and shigella.

Part of his education concerns sending employees home when there is a possibility of food contamination. Someone just getting over an illness may still be contagious, so it is imperative that an employee health policy be in place, and that it is followed.

Regarding the outbreaks in Bolivar in the late 1980’s, one was a salmonella outbreak at a 5 star seafood and steak restaurant, and the other Staph A outbreak at a “mom and pop” eatery. In the eyes of the Health Inspector, all food establishments are created equal when it comes to insuring public safety.

Not Just Food

The role of the health inspector includes not just monitoring facilities offering food and beverage, but also inspections of daycare centers and lodging facilities, including fire safety.

The Health Inspector is also involved with installation of sewer systems, ensuring they meet mandated requirements, and also investigates citizen complaints regarding sewage.

For private homeowners and businesses not on public water, Gaston also obtains water samples for testing by the state laboratory, a service that is provided at no additional cost at this time.

For several years, Gaston has recorded daily radiation checks in the county, averaging 70 millirads per hour, providing a baseline should there be an event involving radiation exposure. (Sources vary, but normal background radiation is typically in the range of 25-75 millirads per hour.)

As the health inspector for Missouri’s two largest counties, Gaston’s jurisdiction covers the largest area in the state. On the road much of the time, he typically spends one day per week in Shannon county, and the remainder in Texas County where his office is located at the Texas County Health Department.

The Texas County Health Department is located at 950 N. Hwy 63 Houston, MO 65483. Phone (417) 967-4131. Food, lodging and daycare inspection reports are available online at texascountyhealth.org.