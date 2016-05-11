William Hebert sentenced for cemetery thefts

Submitted by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

After six months, countless hours of investigations, and argument by Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, Judge John D. Beger sentenced William Hebert to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, the maximum sentence authorized by law.

Hebert, age 30, plead guilty in September for actions that occurred between April 1 and June 1, 2016 where he, and another, defaced, apprehended, and sold cemetery memorials citizens of Texas County left for their deceased loved ones.

“The defendant likely thought he could get probation,” said Parke Stevens Jr., the Texas County Prosecutor concerning why the open plea of guilty.

The defendant requested and received a sentencing assessment report, which allowed the many victims to express their feelings without having to do so in open court.

“Your actions leave me inflamed for what you have done and I am only left with one course of action, to make you an example for others,” said Judge Beger before sentencing Mr. Hebert to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

After a thorough investigation by the Texas County Sheriff Department with assistance from other local law enforcement a probable cause statement and evidence was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on that evidence the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney filed a criminal complaint and requested a warrant for his arrest be issued. A warrant with a bond was issued for the defendant.

“This man knowingly tampered with and stole cherished belongings family members left for deceased loved ones then sold those items for pennies”, said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney who argued the case for the state.

Judge John D Beger, Circuit Judge of the 25th Circuit, presided over the case and assessed punishment after consideration of all the factors. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to the maximum authorized after considering all the evidence.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express gratitude to the Honorable Judge Beger, the Texas County Sheriff Department, witnesses’ who testified, the Texas County Circuit Clerk, and defense counsel for Mr. Hebert. Only because of these individuals does the criminal justice system allow justice to be served.