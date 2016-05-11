From the Publisher: Why we run booking photos

This week we were asked why The Licking News publishes arrest photos of drug offenders and other violators of the law in our area. We recognize that our policy can be embarrassing, especially in a small town.

There are multiple reasons for this policy, and publishing unflattering photos are not done without reason. One of these reasons is education. Another is crime deterrence. Perhaps most importantly, information about local criminal activity protects our citizens, and that information is enhanced with photos. While the good outpaces the bad, sadly enough, criminal actions are part of the written history of our town.

Regarding education, through the publishing of crime reports, the consequence of criminal actions are there for all to see. We may not realize how many sex offenders we have in our area, or even the frequency of drunk driving without these crime reports. There may be several people with similar names, and a photo helps to protect the innocent.

While most folks like having their photo in the paper, violators of the law certainly dislike having even their name published. Crime occurs in secrecy, it is difficult to continue when full light is shone upon it. The Salvation Army in Rolla was having a problem with theft, affecting their ability to assist families in need. They installed cameras, then posted photos of folks in the act in the store for all to see. The theft rate dropped dramatically when certain people had to explain to their friends why they were caught stealing from charity.

A newspaper in Kentucky began posting photos of all the convicted drunk drivers in their town. Even a stint in jail doesn’t seem as effective in preventing the recurrence of this crime as does having your photo published. The paper found that the policy was a deterrent, with a documented drop in drunk driving arrests over the next few years.

We stand by our policy of running booking photos of those arrested of crimes in our town. It might help some people think twice before making bad choices.