2017 Municipal Election Results

Texas County Health Department
(Three to elect)
C.J. Smith 1,707
Madeline Miller 1,488
Kirby Holmes 1,538
David Turner 1,392
Village of Raymondville
(Three to elect – only two filed)
Dennis Grose 15
Donald Barton Jr. 15
Licking board of education
(Three to elect)
Buddy M. Brazier III 69
Barbara E. Rodgers 100
Brad Smith 202
Mike Hammond 208
Cassie Ingram 114
Alan Quick 258
Jason Stone 159
Mark Mitchell 125
John Huff 114
Bradley Robertson 64
Sherrill Township Board Members
(Two to elect)
Roy Odgen 195
Ben Akers 280
Rodney L Sullins 292
