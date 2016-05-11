A look into the new newspaper print facility

Photos and story by Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Licking News took a tour of the Jefferson City New Tribune printing facility, Central Missouri Newspapers Commercial Printing Facility, July 20. This edition was the first paper printed from the new site after Salem Publishing closed down the press in Salem. See the printing process below and have an inside look at where The Licking News will be printed!

The News Tribune Central Missouri Newspapers Community Printing Facility is located at 2130 Schotthill Woods Dr. in Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101. For more information on the facility, contact Dale Eickhoff at 573-761-0233 or at Dale@NewsTribune.com