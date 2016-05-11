ACCIDENT REPORT: Two accidents on Highway 32 Last Night

January 5, 2017

An accident occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Hwy 32, three miles east of Licking. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by Madison L. Bates, 25, of Licking, struck a cow in the roadway and then struck a fence. Bates, who was not wearing a safety belt, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled.

A 2004 Explorer, driven by 64-year-old Sandra K. Gibson, of Salem, then struck the injured cow in the roadway. Gibson was wearing a safety belt and received minor injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle sustained moderate damage.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "ACCIDENT REPORT: Two accidents on Highway 32 Last Night"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*