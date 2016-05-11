ACCIDENT REPORT: Two accidents on Highway 32 Last Night

An accident occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Hwy 32, three miles east of Licking. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by Madison L. Bates, 25, of Licking, struck a cow in the roadway and then struck a fence. Bates, who was not wearing a safety belt, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled.

A 2004 Explorer, driven by 64-year-old Sandra K. Gibson, of Salem, then struck the injured cow in the roadway. Gibson was wearing a safety belt and received minor injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle sustained moderate damage.