Alan Haneline arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Alan D. Haneline, 68, of Licking, was arrested on Feb. 2 on the charge of Child Molestation – 1st Degree. According to the Probable Cause Statement issued by Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens, Haneline is accused of molesting a juvenile female over a period of several years, beginning when the child was approximately 6 years old. Haneline is being held in Texas County Jail without bond.