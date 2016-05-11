Assault Arrest in Licking

On July 19, 2017 at approximately 10:18 PM, a Licking Police Officer was flagged down by a man walking on Myers Street. The officer observed the man bleeding from a wound on his arm. An ambulance was contacted to check the subject’s injury. The man reported being assaulted by his wife at a residence on Cedar Street. Officers responded to the residence on Cedar Street. After further investigation Crystal L. Hoylman age 38, of Licking, was arrested for domestic assault 2nd degree. During the arrest the suspect physically resisted and assaulted officers by kicking them. The suspect also caused damage to a patrol car while being transported to the Texas County Jail.

Hoylman has been charged with armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens and is being held in the Texas County Jail.

The charges for which the suspects is accused are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented to a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.