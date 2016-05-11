Auto/Buggy Collision on Shafer Rd. – UPDATE

At approx. 11:50 am we received a report of an Amish buggy being hit in the rear by another vehicle. Injuries are unknown at this time. MSHP is on the scene, please avoid Shafer Road if possible at this time.

FROM MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL:

An accident occurred at 11 a.m. September 1 on Shafer Road, 1 mile north of Licking. A 2001 Mercury Sable, driven by Clarissa R. Smith, 82, of Licking, struck the rear of a horse-drawn 4-wheeled buggy, driven by Mattie E. Miller, 29, of Licking. The buggy was pushed off the roadway and overturned. Miller was ejected from the buggy. She sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.