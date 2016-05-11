BREAKING: Collision on Highway 63 South

At approximately 4:05 P.M a two vehicle accident occurred when a vehicle traveling south on HWY 63, north of Houston, crossed the yellow line striking a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. The south-bound vehicle traveled into the ditch where it overturned, sustaining heavy damage. The vehicle traveling north sustained light to moderate damage. Both drivers appeared to be uninjured, but medical assessments were not available at the time. More information will be posted as it becomes available. MSHP is on the scene.