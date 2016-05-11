BREAKING: Jail Fire And Inmate Escape From Wright County Jail

On June 22, 2017, at 7:34 p.m., a fire was intentionally started by an inmate at the Wright County Jail in Hartville, Missouri. The fire was contained to a mattress inside a cell; however, the large amount of smoke caused an evacuation of the 38 occupants of the jail. During the evacuation, an inmate being housed there fled from the sally port area of the jail, running northbound from the courthouse. The inmate is identified as Brett L. Anthony, a 36-year-old white male who is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and is bald. He was wearing an orange jail uniform. Residents are encouraged to remove the keys from their vehicles and keep their doors locked. If anyone sees the subject or has any information on the subject’s whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.