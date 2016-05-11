BREAKING: Licking Man Arrested for manufacturing Methamphetamine

Submitted by Corporal Patrick Burton

On March 16, 2017, Licking Police Officers conducted a short term drug investigation at a residence located on Rodgers Street. Consent to search the residence was obtained. As a result of the investigation, Officers located components to manufacture Methamphetamine, a jar containing in excess of ninety (90) grams of liquid Methamphetamine, other illegal drug items and an illegal firearm in the residence. One suspect was arrested at the scene.

Charles B. Werline, age 36, of Licking, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Manufacture a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in Residence Within 2000 Feet of School, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine), Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor Drug with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Distribution of Controlled Substance in a Protected Location, 1st Degree Trafficking Drugs (Methamphetamine), Possession of Firearm Unlawful for Certain Persons, Unlawful Use of Firearm and Possession of Defaced Firearm. Werline was transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

A Probable Cause Statement will be submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney seeking additional drug charges against multiple other suspects involved in this investigation.

The lab and all materials used in manufacturing the drugs were safely collected and dismantled by agents of the South Central Drug Task Force.

The above information is just a mere accusation, and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.