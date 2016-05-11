Breaking News: Fire on Highway 32 Due to Ashes from Wood Stove

A fire, just a few miles down Hwy 32, has burned one acre of land in a local citizens back yard due to ashes being emptied from their wood stove. Kent Sturgeon with the Licking Fire Department is first on the scene and hastily starts unwinding the hose to keep the fire from reaching the wood line. With the temperature at a mere 28 degrees today, our local fire fighter doesn’t seem to let it slow him down. “Luckily the fire went back towards the woods instead of up towards our house,” Mrs. Yates said.

Just a reminder, as you empty ashes from your wood stove this winter, make sure they are smothered and won’t catch in the strong winds we’ve been having as of late.