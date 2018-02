At approx. 4:50 pm Licking Police Corporal Pat Burton arrested missing offender John Long from SCCC at the corner of Hwy VV and 137. This appeared to be a single handed arrest, the subject was placed on the ground face down and handcuffed, and escorted to the police car. We will post updates when available. Congratulations to our local law enforcement for a job well done. and everyone can sleep well tonight.