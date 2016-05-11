BREAKING: Power outage affects areas in Licking and Houston

According to Intercounty Electric Cooperative at approximately 5:25 p.m. electrical services had been interrupted affecting residents in areas of Licking and Houston. Power is out at Town and Country Supermarket, but power is currently active north of town. IECA linemen and workers are working to restore power as soon as possible. It is unknown how many residents are affected. At this time it is unknown what the cause out the outage is. The Licking News has reached out the IECA for a statement. More details will be provided as soon as they are available.