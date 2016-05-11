BREAKING: Shooting and Highway 32/Hillcrest Rd Fire related, according to Sheriff’s Department

A statement has been issued by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department. The statement reads as follows:

“At approximately 1400 hours we received a report of a shooting incident in the Licking, Mo area of Highway N and 32. Deputies responded and spoke with two male victims who each suffered a single gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were transported to the Texas County Memorial Hospital and treated. Approximately one hour later we received a call of a vehicle on fire which also spread to a residence. We believe at this time that the shooting incident and vehicle fire are related incidents. A vehicle of interest was described as a newer model Ford F-250 4-door crew cab that is Maroon or Burgundy in color driven by a white male in his mid to late thirties.

If anyone has information about either of these incidents, or witnessed anything please contact the Texas County Sheriff’s Department 417-967-4165

We believe at this time it is an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other and there is no threat to the community at this time. “