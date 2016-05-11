Texas County 911 received a report of a structure fire on Quail Drive, west of Licking. The Licking Fire Department has request Raymondville Fire Department’s assistance. No more information is available at this time.
Texas County 911 received a report of a structure fire on Quail Drive, west of Licking. The Licking Fire Department has request Raymondville Fire Department’s assistance. No more information is available at this time.
Be the first to comment on "BREAKING: Structure fire reported on Quail Drive west of Licking"