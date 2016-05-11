BREAKING: Structure fire reported on Quail Drive west of Licking

December 21, 2016

Texas County 911 received a report of a structure fire on Quail Drive, west of Licking. The Licking Fire Department has request Raymondville Fire Department’s assistance.  No more information is available at this time.

